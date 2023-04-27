Chicago police investigate burglary at NW Side restaurant

Two burglars broke into a restaurant on Chicago Northwest Side and took a cash register Thursday morning.

Police say the offenders were male, and they broke into a business in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens through a window.

The offenders fled in a red sedan and no arrests were reported.

It is unknown how much cash was in the register stolen.

Area Five detectives are investigating.