Chicago police investigate burglary at NW Side restaurant
CHICAGO - Two burglars broke into a restaurant on Chicago Northwest Side and took a cash register Thursday morning.
Police say the offenders were male, and they broke into a business in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens through a window.
The offenders fled in a red sedan and no arrests were reported.
It is unknown how much cash was in the register stolen.
Area Five detectives are investigating.