Chicago police warn of recent cannabis theft at dispensaries

The Chicago Police Department is warning cannabis dispensaries of recent thefts made by large groups.

According to police, a group of four men between 18 and 22-years-old walk into dispensaries and ask about products, then leave, and return with garbage bags filling bags with products – then leaving with stolen products that total to thousands of dollars.

Incidents have occurred less than 10 minutes apart at CBD Kratom, 2018 N. Damen Ave, and Smokepost CBD, 2112 W. Division St., on Feb. 28.

The group drove off in a four door, dark-colored sedan with Illinois plates.

CPD says to prevent incidents like this by being aware of surroundings and business alerts, calling 911 with a description of suspects and making sure surveillance cameras are working.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.













