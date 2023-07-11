Police issue warning of armed robbers in Humboldt Park, Ukrainian Village and the South Loop

Chicago police said armed robbers have been targeting people in the Humboldt Park, Ukrainian Village, and South Loop neighborhoods.

In each incident, groups of gunmen approached pedestrians and demanded their property, according to a CPD community alert. After taking their possessions, the thieves flee the scene in a nearby waiting vehicle.

In two of the robberies, the victims' vehicles were stolen.

Police said the robberies have happened over a span of three days at the following times and locations:

At 12:28 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue

At 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Washtenaw Avenue

At 12:35 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Thomas Street

At 1 a.m. Friday in the 12700 block of West Haddon Avenue

At 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Federal Street

At 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Michigan Avenue

The suspects are described as 20 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing.

If you have information, call Chicago police at (312) 744-8263.