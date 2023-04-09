Chicago police warn residents about burglars breaking in through windows

Chicago police are warning residents about burglars sneaking in through doors and windows.

Police said that there have been at least three burglaries in the East Hyde Park and North Kenwood neighborhoods:

4600 block of South Lake Park Ave. in North Kenwood on April 1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

1600 block of east 50th Pl. in East Hyde Park between April 1 at 3:00 p.m. and April 2 at 11:00 a.m.

1600 block of east Hyde Park Blvd. on April 5 between 1:50 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

What you can do: