Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area.
Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
- 7200 block of south St. Lawrence Ave. on December 2, 2022 at 5:00 P.M.
- 6700 block of south St. Lawrence Ave. between December 4, 2022 at 9:00 P.M. and December 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
- 6900 block of south Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on December 7, 2022 at 8:30 A.M.
- 6900 block of south Indiana Ave. between December 9, 2022 at 10:15 A.M. and December 11, 2022 at 9:30 A.M.
Police say there are a few things you can do to better prevent these incidents:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's homes for suspicious activity
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information