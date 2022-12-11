Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. 

Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. 

The incidents happened at the following times and locations: 

  • 7200 block of south St. Lawrence Ave. on December 2, 2022 at 5:00 P.M.
  • 6700 block of south St. Lawrence Ave. between December 4, 2022 at 9:00 P.M. and December 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
  • 6900 block of south Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on December 7, 2022 at 8:30 A.M.
  • 6900 block of south Indiana Ave. between December 9, 2022 at 10:15 A.M. and December 11, 2022 at 9:30 A.M.

Police say there are a few things you can do to better prevent these incidents: 

  • Keep the perimeter of your property well lit 
  • Report suspicious activity immediately 
  • Keep doors and windows secured 
  • Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks 
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives 
  • Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's homes for suspicious activity 
  • If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately 
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information