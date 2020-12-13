Chicago police warn residents of armed robberies in Jefferson Park

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in December in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone in a dark vehicle pulled up near a person in their vehicle, two people got out, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 5700 block of West Eastwood Avenue;

About 6:50 p.m Dec. 12 in the 4800 block of North Normandy Avenue; and

Abut 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 4900 block of North Mason Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.