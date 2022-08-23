Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood.

In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6500 block of South Yale Avenue between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8:20 a.m.

6500 block of South Stewart Avenue on Aug. 22 between midnight and 7:45 a.m.

400 block of West 63rd Street between Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

6600 block of South Harvard Avenue between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 between 6 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.

6400 block of South Harvard Avenue on Aug. 13 between 8 p.m. and 10:57 p.m.

6500 block of South Harvard Avenue between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 between 9:30 p.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Chicago police have not released a description of the offender.

If you have any information on these vehicle thefts, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8382.