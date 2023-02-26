Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents about garage burglar

Chicago police are warning residents of Woodlawn to watch out for a burglar breaking into garages.

Police said there have been at least five burglaries in the past month:

South Evans near 62nd Street in Woodlawn on January 25 between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

East 62nd Street near Drexel between January 25 at 11:30 p.m. and January 26 at 2:30 p.m.

South Greenwood near 62nd on January 26 at 3:15 p.m.

South Greenwood near 62nd on January 26 at 11:55 p.m.

East 62nd near Drexel on February 9 at 5:15 p.m.

Chicago police offer this advice to keep your property safe:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's homes for suspicious activity

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

If you have any information, Chicago police detectives would like to talk with you at (312) 747-8384