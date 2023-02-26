Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents about garage burglar
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Woodlawn to watch out for a burglar breaking into garages.
Police said there have been at least five burglaries in the past month:
- South Evans near 62nd Street in Woodlawn on January 25 between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
- East 62nd Street near Drexel between January 25 at 11:30 p.m. and January 26 at 2:30 p.m.
- South Greenwood near 62nd on January 26 at 3:15 p.m.
- South Greenwood near 62nd on January 26 at 11:55 p.m.
- East 62nd near Drexel on February 9 at 5:15 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
Chicago police offer this advice to keep your property safe:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's homes for suspicious activity
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
If you have any information, Chicago police detectives would like to talk with you at (312) 747-8384