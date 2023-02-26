Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents about garage burglar

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Woodlawn
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Woodlawn to watch out for a burglar breaking into garages.

Police said there have been at least five burglaries in the past month:

  • South Evans near 62nd Street in Woodlawn on January 25 between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
  • East 62nd Street near Drexel between January 25 at 11:30 p.m. and January 26 at 2:30 p.m.
  • South Greenwood near 62nd on January 26 at 3:15 p.m.
  • South Greenwood near 62nd  on January 26 at 11:55 p.m.
  • East 62nd near Drexel on February 9 at 5:15 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago police offer this advice to keep your property safe:

  • Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
  • Report suspicious activity immediately
  • Keep doors and windows secured
  • Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
  • Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's homes for suspicious activity
  • If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

If you have any information, Chicago police detectives would like to talk with you at (312) 747-8384