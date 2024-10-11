Chicago police warn of robberies tied to dating apps; victims lured to vacant buildings

Chicago police are alerting residents about a string of robberies linked to dating apps.

In each incident, the offender used a dating app to lure the victim to an abandoned or vacant building. Once the victim arrived, the offender would approach, and then additional offenders would appear with weapons and demand valuables.

In some cases, the offenders forced the victims to have their relatives send money through cash apps before releasing them. In one instance, a victim’s vehicle was also stolen.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

800 block of East 90th Street on Sept. 15 at 6:46 p.m.

800 block of East 90th Street on Sept. 24 at 12:21 a.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Oct. 3 at 6 a.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Oct. 7 at 11:42 p.m.

1600 block of West 82nd Street on Oct. 9 at 8:59 p.m.

Chicago police describe the offenders as two to three Black males, between 16 and 30 years old, using a small black handgun in the robberies.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at (312) 747-8273.