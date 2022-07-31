Chicago police warn of robbers who jump out of a Chevy Malibu, rob people on the street, and take off
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people to watch out for robbers who jump out of a white Chevy Malibu, rob people on the street, then jump back into the car and take off in the Streeterville, Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
Police said the robbers are armed with handguns.
The robberies have happened on:
- 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville on Sunday, July 17 in the evening
- 200 block of East Grand Avenue in Streeterville on Monday July 18 in the morning
- 400 block of East Grand Avenue in Streeterville on Monday July 18 in the morning
- 300 block of West Goethe Street on the Near North Side on Tuesday July 19 in the evening
- 400 block of East Ohio Street in Streeterville on Tuesday July 19 in the evening
- 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park on Wednesday July 20 in the morning