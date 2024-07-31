Chicago police warn South Side businesses of armed robbery spree

Chicago police are warning businesses on the South Side about a string of recent armed robberies.

Since late June, at least seven businesses were robbed during operating hours. In each incident, the suspect, described as a male with dreadlocks and a tattoo on his left arm, stole money from the cash register while armed with a knife.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

June 26: 200 block of East 103rd Street

July 9: 10800 block of South Doty Road

July 10: 2000 block of East 95th Street

July 12: 10800 block of South Doty Road

July 15: 7100 block of South Stony Island Avenue

July 23: 10800 block of South Doty Road

July 27: 8700 block of South Stony Island Avenue

Police have released surveillance footage from one of the incidents and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Businesses in the affected districts are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.