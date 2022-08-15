Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses

Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services.

In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters.

After spending several minutes pretending to check several rooms inside the two businesses, police say the man would demand money from the owners for services rendered.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations.

300 block of S. Michigan Ave on August 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

100 block of N. Michigan Ave on August 12, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.

The offender was described to police as a Black male, 50 to 60 years old, standing 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2, and weighing 175 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8263.