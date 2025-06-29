Chicago police warning of multiple restaurant burglaries in Beverly, Avalon Park neighborhoods

The Brief Chicago Police are warning of multiple commercial burglaries in the Beverly and Avalon Park neighborhoods early Friday morning. One to four offenders used a crow bar to break the glass of restaurant doors to enter. Once inside, the offenders took the ATM and merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Detectives



What we know:

Chicago Police are warning of multiple commercial burglaries in the Beverly and Avalon Park neighborhoods on Friday.

According to the report, one to four offenders used a crow bar to break the glass of restaurant doors to enter. Once inside, the offenders took the ATM and merchandise.

All three incidents happened early Friday morning. The offenders were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black and blue pants, and black masks during the burglaries.

Locations of burglaries:

1400 block of East 87th St. on June 27, 2025, at 3:15 a.m. (Avalon Park)

2400 block of West 111th St. on June 27, 2025, at 4:02 a.m. (Beverly)

11500 block of South Western Ave. on June 27, 2025, from 3:00-5:00 a.m. (Beverly)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit a tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #25-02-015.