Chicago police welcome 248 new officers while vacancies remain

The Brief 248 new Chicago police officers graduated Tuesday and are now working across the city. The class includes promotions, including detectives and supervisors. The hires come as Chicago still has about 1,000 open officer positions, according to recent city and watchdog reports.



A total of 248 new police officers are now on the streets in Chicago after graduating Tuesday, stepping into a department that is still short about 1,000 officers based on recent public reports.

The new recruits finished six months of training and are now working as probationary officers. They are already responding to calls by training officers in their districts.

For you, that means the officer who shows up when you call 911 could be part of this class.

Chicago police staffing has been shrinking for years. Public data and watchdog groups show the department has lost more than 1,800 officers since 2019, leaving a gap the city is still working to fill.

This class helps but it does not close that gap.

Who is moving up:

This class also includes 48 new detectives, 75 sergeants, 25 lieutenants and four captains.

That shift matters because it puts more experienced officers in charge of cases and teams.

Superintendent Larry Snelling said the focus stays on protecting communities.

"Those who choose this profession are selfless individuals who run toward danger while others run away," Snelling said. "The recruit graduates and promotees we are celebrating today are working on behalf of all Chicagoans to safeguard every community and bring justice to victims of crime."

What they learned:

Recruits trained for six months in law, report writing and how to handle stops and investigations. They also trained in firearms, control tactics and physical fitness.

Now they are learning on the job while answering real calls.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city will support them as they begin.

"Every Chicagoan who steps up to serve our city strengthens our communities," Johnson said. "My administration is committed to ensuring our officers have the tools and support they need to advance our work of building safe communities across our city."

What's next:

These officers are now assigned across Chicago and will keep training while taking calls.

City leaders say hiring will continue as they work to fill remaining vacancies.