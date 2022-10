A woman was found unresponsive at a bar on Chicago's North Side in Lake View Saturday morning.

Police say a woman, 27, was found unresponsive at a bar in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown. Chicago police are investigating.