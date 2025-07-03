Chicago Pope Bus Tour to highlight homegrown pontiff's upbringing

The Brief A new guided bus tour launching in August will explore the early life of Pope Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago. The four-hour experience includes stops at his birthplace, childhood church, home, and favorite pizza spot. Tickets start at $59 and tours depart from the Lincoln Park neighborhood, with food, drinks, and a local guide included.



A Pope Leo XIV-themed bus tour highlighting his origins and favorite stomping grounds is coming to Chicago next month.

What we know:

The four-hour guided tour explores several meaningful locations from the pope's upbringing, including his birthplace, the church where he worshiped, his childhood home and his favorite pizza spot.

Tour organizers said it offers a historical and personal insight into one of the city's most unexpected global figures.

Tickets are priced at $59 for weekdays and $79 for weekends. They include transportation, narrated commentary, bottled water and a slice of pizza from Aurelio's.

Eating and drinking on the bus are not allowed. Non-alcoholic drinks may be consumed while passengers are off the bus.

The tour begins and ends in Lincoln Park near the intersection of Racine and Fullerton avenues.

What you can do:

The tours will run rain or shine. To book your tickets, head over to Chicago Pope Bus Tour website.