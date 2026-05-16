Chicago’s population grew to 2.73M people in 2025, per latest estimate

The Brief The City of Chicago's population grew by more than 5,000 people between 2024 and 2025, according to the latest estimate from the Census Bureau. Chicago's population is estimated to stand at 2,741,640, which is still the third-largest in the country behind New York City and Los Angeles. The latest mark appears to show a recovery in Chicago's population since a pandemic-era decline.



The City of Chicago’s population grew to more than 2.73 million people in 2025, an increase of more than 5,000 since the previous year, according to the latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

By the numbers:

The new estimated population keeps Chicago as the third-most populous city in the country, behind New York City (8.58 million) and Los Angeles (3.86 million), and just ahead of Houston (2.39 million).

The latest numbers also appear to show a near bounce-back in the city’s population since it declined in the years during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s population was estimated to be around 2.74 million on April 1, 2020, according to the Census Bureau, but by 2022, the population had fallen to around 2.68 million, a decline of more than 67,700 residents.

In the three years afterwards, the city appears to have added nearly 51,000 people.

The latest rebound is in contrast to New York and Los Angeles, which saw slight decreases in their populations in the latest estimates, 12,196 and 3,621 people, respectively.

Houston, meanwhile, also added to its population by 11,515.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: Pedestrians walk along Wentworth Avenue in the Chinatown neighborhood on August 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump has made threats to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago to help stop crime in the Expand

Chicago's population by year

Census Bureau’s estimates of Chicago’s population by year since 2020:

2020: 2,741,640

2021: 2,705,934

2022: 2,680,609

2023: 2,698,758

2024: 2,726,332

2025: 2,731,585

Most populous cities in the U.S.

Chicago also remains the third-largest city by population in the country, a ranking it has maintained for decades, although the city of Houston, Texas, has been growing in recent years and was at one time projected to overtake Chicago.

New York City: 8,584,629 Los Angeles: 3,869,089 Chicago: 2,731,585 Houston: 2,397,315 Phoenix: 1,665,481 Philadelphia: 1,574,281 San Antonio: 1,548,422 San Diego: 1,406,106 Dallas: 1,329,491 Fort Worth: 1,028,117

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 10: A general view of the Chicago skyline before a regular season MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox on May 10, 2026, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswir Expand

Largest cities in Illinois

The Census Bureau’s estimates included cities with populations of at least 20,000.

That included the 10 most populous cities in the state of Illinois, six of which were in the Chicago area:

Chicago: 2,731,585 Aurora: 181,505 Naperville: 153,114 Joliet: 152,241 Rockford: 147,384 Elgin: 115,476 Springfield: 112,989 Peoria: 110,920 Champaign: 91,195 Waukegan: 87,940

You can look up the rest of the Census Bureau's data here.