Several US Postal Service mail carriers robbed at gunpoint across Chicago

At least 12 Chicago U.S. Postal Service mail carriers have been robbed at gunpoint in the past month.

Chicago police say one to three armed offenders have been approaching the mail carriers and demand their postal keys.

The offenders then flee in a waiting vehicle. In one of the reported incidents, the offenders took the victim's vehicle after taking the keys.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 1400 block of South Halsted Street on March 02 at 1:15 p.m.

In the 100 block of South Leavitt Street on March 7 at 2:45 p.m.

In the 7900 block of South La Salle Street on March 7 at 3:15 p.m.

In the 200 block of North Wells Street on March 7 at 6:28 p.m.

In the 9200 block of South Throop Street on March 14 at 12:08 p.m.

In the 2200 block of West Warren Boulevard on March 15 at 2:30 p.m.

In the 100 block of South Seeley Avenue on March 16 at 11:20 a.m.

In the 2900 block of West Wilcox Street on March 18 at 11:30 a.m.

In the 6600 block of North Hoyne Avenue on March 20 at 2:32 p.m.

In the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue on March 23 at 7:40 p.m.

In the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue on April 4 at 2:00 p.m.

In the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue on April 5 at 2:24 p.m.

Police are searching for one to three Black men ages 15-25. They wore dark clothing and ski masks during the robberies. The offenders were armed with semi-automatic handguns.

If anyone has information about these robberies they can contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at (312) 744-8263.