Chicago postal worker robbery: $150K reward offered for info leading to arrest

A $150,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last week.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the 6200 block of South Evans Avenue in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The suspect was last seen running away toward East 63rd Street.

The suspect was described as a Black man, standing roughly 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He is between 18 and 28 years old, officials said.

He was caught on camera wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, light-colored shoes and a black face mask with a white teeth design.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement." Reference Case No. 4424894 when calling.