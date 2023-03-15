Chicago postal worker sentenced for stealing mail

A Chicago U.S. Postal Service letter carrier convicted of stealing mail was sentenced to nine months in prison last week.

During a two-month span in 2018, 25-year-old Diamante Williams, stole mail and their contents from people who lived on his route in Morgan Park, including "financial instruments," the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced Wednesday.

Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of mail theft in March 2022, and he pleaded guilty to on count last September, prosecutors said in a statement.

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier carries a mailbag while delivering mail. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Williams admitted to the crimes, including stealing a check intended for an unnamed company worth $1,274, the statement said.

Judge Martha M. Pacold sentenced Williams to nine months in federal prison on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.