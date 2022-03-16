Chicago pothole season: 3 tips to minimize damage to your vehicle

Twenty-six-and-a-half billion dollars: that’s how much drivers spent on repairing vehicle damage last year after hitting potholes.

The end of winter, beginning of spring is known as pothole season — when the weather is stuck in a cycle of freezing and thawing.

AAA says that 1-in-10 drivers will spend at least $600 on repairs this year.

So here are three tips to minimize your damage:

Have your tires checked to make sure they are properly inflated. Maintaining the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure is the best shield between your vehicle and a pothole. Stay alert and slow down. If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you detect something is off with your vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.