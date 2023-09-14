Chicago prepares for COVID-19 booster rollout

The new COVID-19 booster shot is now available to the public.

A New York critical care nurse was the first person in America to receive the initial COVID-19 vaccine three years ago, and she's now become the first American to receive the new booster.

Hospitalizations are on the rise, but fortunately, deaths remain at all-time lows.

The two new vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, will be shipped this week, with doses expected to be available at clinics and pharmacies throughout Chicago starting as early as Sept. 18.

These shots are recommended for individuals aged 12 and up, with emergency use authorized for children as young as six months old.

Those with private health insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare are encouraged to seek a vaccine from their primary care provider or a pharmacy.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has allocated a supply for uninsured adults, including migrants.