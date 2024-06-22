Chicago Pride Fest sizzles despite sweltering heat

Amid scorching temperatures, Pride celebrations kicked off in the Windy City on Saturday, adding vibrancy and acceptance to the summer heat.

Chicago's Pride Festival, held along North Halsted Street, provided a platform for attendees to embrace color, boldness, and authenticity, free from judgment.

With thermometers soaring into the 90s, festivalgoers were creative in their attire choices, opting for lighter clothing to combat the intense heat. Paramedics were also on standby throughout the festival grounds.

"I don't have sleeves – that's how I'm staying cool," remarked Laura Cooks, a festival attendee.

Drawing an annual crowd of 100,000, the two-day event featured three live music stages and a wide array of culinary delights.

Pride Fest precedes Chicago's renowned Pride Parade by one week and precedes Chicago Black Pride by two weeks.

