Chicago prepares for Pride Parade this weekend

The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade will cruise down Broadway this Sunday, but not without a few changes this year.

The start time will move one hour earlier from noon to 11 a.m. and the route will be different as well.

The parade will start at Sheridan Road and Broadway and go southbound on Broadway until it reaches Diversey Parkway. That’s seven blocks shorter than in years past. These changes came about after discussions with Chicago police and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Another change this year is the number of parade entries. Normally there are 200 floats and bands, but this year it was initially cut down to 125. After some pressure it was increased to 150 total entries.

Metra will be adding service on the UP West and UP North lines and modifying some schedules.

Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling will hold an 11:30 a.m. press conference Friday morning to detail safety and security plans for the Sunday event.