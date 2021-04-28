Chicago Pride Parade postponed, but might be held this fall, according to report

article

Chicago's Pride Parade, which is usually held in late June, will not go ahead this summer. However, the Pride Parade might happen in the fall, reported the Chicago Tribune.

The 2020 Pride Parade was canceled because of COVID-19. Now, it's not clear whether there will be a 2021 version.

Hundreds of thousands of people normally attend Chicago's LGBTQ celebration, with crowds and rainbow flags filling Uptown, Lake View and Boystown.

