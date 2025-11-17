Chicago homeowners see big spikes in property tax bills, report shows

The Brief Cook County homeowners are experiencing big sticker shock on their property tax bills this year. The median tax bill in Chicago went up by 16.7%, the largest percentage increase in at least three decades, a new analysis found. County officials attributed the big tax bill hike to a decline in commercial property values in the Loop.



Chicago homeowners, especially on the city’s South and West Sides, are seeing big spikes in their property tax bills, thanks in large part to a significant drop in the values of commercial properties, according to a new report.

The median residential tax bill in Chicago increased by 16.7% this year, the largest percentage increase in at least 30 years, according to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.

The property taxes billed this year are actually based on the tax year for 2024.

By the numbers:

The Treasurer’s Office attributed much of that increase to the "dramatic" decline in value of commercial property in Chicago’s Loop.

The amount of taxes generated from Loop commercial properties, which include office buildings, retail stores, hotels, and restaurants, decreased by more than $129 million.

The Treasurer’s Office said property taxes are a "zero-sum game," meaning when one group of property owners pays a smaller share of the overall bill, others whose property values stay the same or increase will have to pay more.

"When the Loop gets a cold, the rest of the city gets pneumonia," Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said in a statement. "Homeowners across the city are paying the price. I’m particularly concerned how lower-income homeowners in struggling communities are going to be able to pay their bills."

Pappas’ office pointed specifically to how homeowners in predominately-Black neighborhoods are seeing the biggest increases in their bills.

For example:

The median homeowner’s bill in West Garfield Park increased by nearly $2,000, or 133%.

The median homeowner’s bill in North Lawndale increased by nearly $1,900, or 99%.

The median homeowner’s bill in Englewood increased by nearly $609, or 82.5%.

Pappas’ office said it examined nearly 1.8 million property tax bills mailed out to homeowners this month after a long delay due to technological issues.