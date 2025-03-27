Chicago protesters condemn Israel's attack on Nasser Hospital

The Brief A Chicago doctor is speaking out as her friend remains trapped in a bombed Gaza hospital. Protesters gathered downtown to demand a ceasefire and an arms embargo against Israel. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is also calling for an investigation into what they call politically-motivated deportations of pro-Palestinian students.



A Chicago physician issued a desperate plea for action Thursday as her friend, Dr. Tammy Abughnaim, remains trapped in Gaza’s Nasser Hospital following an overnight airstrike.

Speaking at a gathering organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Chicago, the doctor joined others in calling for a ceasefire and accountability for the attack.

What we know:

Dozens gathered at CAIR Chicago’s downtown offices to condemn Israel’s recent military strikes, calling them a violation of international law.

Their focus was the bombing of Nasser Hospital, where Abughnaim was providing medical care.

Dr. Garana Syed, a Chicago physician and friend of Abughnaim, shared a message from her, describing the horror of the attack.

"I don't think I can adequately describe what it felt like, knowing we were targets, that our department was in danger, that everyone around us was in danger and not knowing what would happen next," Syed said.

According to the group, Abughnaim is now treating patients in a hospital damaged by missile strikes, with little access to food, medicine, or safe shelter.

What they're saying:

CAIR Chicago is demanding an arms embargo against Israel and an immediate ceasefire.

The organization is also urging lawmakers to investigate what it calls politically-motivated deportations of pro-Palestinian students in the U.S.

What's next:

The war in Gaza started back up earlier this month following a ceasefire announcement in January.

Activists continue to push for action from lawmakers and international bodies.