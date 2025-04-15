National Public Housing Museum opens up world of history in Chicago

The Brief The National Public Housing Museum, on the city's West Side, is the first in the nation dedicated to the history of public housing. The museum has replicas of public housing apartments as far back as the 1930s. The museum offers free general admission and visitors can pay for tours of recreated units.



It’s a trip back in time that highlights the struggles and resilience of people who have lived in public housing.

A trip back into history:

The newly opened National Public Housing Museum is also the first and only museum of its kind in the country.

Founded by public housing residents, it is located on Chicago’s West Side on the former site of Jane Addams Homes.

Exhibits include clothing, home furnishings and pictures all collected from public housing residents.

"All of these pieces that you see here were curated from either Chicago, New York or Houston and all of these represent home for someone, and it replicates what that means for them," said Dorian Nash, the Director of Learning and Cultural Workforce Development.

"And so when you look at the wedding dress, who can’t relate to that and having their wedding day. So having that piece here is really important because it comes from the residents themselves," Nash said. "They wanted to make sure that their story was heard and restored . It’s a part of our history of Chicago and throughout the nation."

Dig deeper:

The museum also features replicas of public housing apartments from as far back as the 1930s, offering a glimpse of what life was like.

The Turovitz apartment depicts a Jewish family’s home from 1938, including a kosher kitchen and actual belongings of the Torovitz family, including pictures.

Museum officials say they hope to help visitors learn how to become an advocate and how to lend their voice for fair housing.

"I’m able to be an advocate of public housing. I’m able to educate people about what public housing really is, how it started, and take away those preconceived notions and ideas that have negative stigma," said Kira Bowman, a museum ambassador and product of public housing herself.

"My father grew up in Jane Addams Homes and I’m currently a voucher holder living at Lathrop homes, so it’s a great honor to be here and be part of this museum and continue to share those stories and my history, my family’s history," she said.

By the numbers:

Museum officials say 2 million people are currently living in public housing in this country, while 10 million have called public housing home in the last century.

The museum also features a coop, providing a space for resident entrepreneurs to showcase products ranging from candles, sweatshirts, T-shirts, books, and artwork.

It’s open Wednesday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but stays open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

General admission is free, but tours of the recreated units are $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.