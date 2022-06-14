Chicago Public School students begin summer break after 'challenging year'

Across the city Tuesday afternoon, students were saying so long to the classroom, as summer vacation begins Wednesday for Chicago Public Schools.

Students and staff were outside a Back of the Yards high school celebrating the final day of class.

This was the first pandemic year that CPS was back in person, but there were still issues with cases, testing — plus a battle with the Chicago Teachers Union over safety measures.

Everyone seems to agree it's been a tough year.

"It’s been a challenging year. We’ve been struggling with the pandemic. We’ve been struggling with multiple challenges. I know our students have seen it. I’m just excited that we were able to keep you in person at our schools," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

"This year marks an important milestone not only in our Covid journey, but in effort to wrap our arms around our young people like never before," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The mayor encouraged kids to get the app "My Chi. My Future." to connect them to summer activities, so they can stay engaged and safe.