Over 50 CPS students earn college degrees while still in high school

Imagine earning a college degree before graduating from high school.

More than 50 Chicago Public Schools students did just that Tuesday, earning their associates degrees while they were enrolled in high school.

"We’re thrilled to celebrate with these graduates who not only excelled academically in high school but did so while earning college credits," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. "They have set themselves up for future success in college while alleviating some of the financial stress of pursuing a higher education."

Their two-year degrees were earned from one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The partnership between CPS and the City Colleges allowed more than 5,000 graduating seniors to earn some college credits.

That adds up to a projected college tuition savings up more than $5.8 million.