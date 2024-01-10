Chicago Public Schools employee charged with kidnapping, sexual assault
LANSING, Ill. - A Chicago Public Schools employee has been charged with armed kidnapping and sexual assault of a juvenile victim.
Christopher McFarland, 59, was taken into custody by the Lansing Police Department on Jan. 5. He is last listed as employed by Christian Fenger Academy High School, according to the school's website. He taught Algebra and was also the head wrestling coach.
McFarland, of Burnham, was issued no bond. He's due back in court on Jan. 24.
No further information was immediately available.
Fenger Academy is a public 4-year high school located in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.
Christopher McFarland