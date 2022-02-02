Chicago Public Schools say school will still be in session Wednesday amid winter storm

Chicago Public School students will head to class Wednesday, as the district announced on Twitter class is still on despite the many inches of snow falling.

A number of schools across the area have decided to switch to remote learning, or close all together due to the swirl of snow falling.

Snow is set to rack up about 1 inch an hour making it very difficult for road crews to keep up throughout the day.

Meteorologist Mike Caplan says they while it won’t be a blizzard, there will also be just enough wind to blow some snow around.

Wednesday afternoon and toward evening the intensity of the snow will lighten and then tonight for most.

By tonight, the city will have picked up 6 to 10 inches with the possibility of some foot-plus totals south.