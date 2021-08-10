Chicago Public Schools to offer free weekly COVID tests for students, staff

Free weekly tests for COVID-19 will be offered to Chicago Public Schools students and staff members when classes resume session.

However, the district will not make testing mandatory.

It's the latest safety measure amid negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union.

There has been concern about a return to the classroom as the spread of the delta variant continues.

CPS students return to the classroom Aug. 30.

The CTU addressed their concerns about a return to in-person learning last week, writing "new pandemic variants pose immediate threats to the health of all Chicagoans, but especially our unvaccinated student population."

The Chicago Department of Public Health reported Monday that over 50 percent of adolescents, ages 12-17, have received at least one Pfizer vaccine shot.

