Chicago racks up another bright, sunny day

The pre-dawn showers will be out of here quickly revealing another fine sunny day.

Highs will range from 80-90 degrees, but it will turn cooler near the lake and far northeastern Illinois during the afternoon. This includes downtown.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s. Hot tomorrow but not super muggy. Low 90s.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Friday won’t be as warm with a few showers or a storm in the area. Severe storms are not expected and neither is heavy rainfall.

The weekend looks warm and mostly sunny with highs in the 80s-coolest near the lake. We have to toss in a small chance of a shower or storm for the Fourth of July but the bulk of the day will be dry with highs well into the 80s.