Chicago rapper sentenced to 3 years probation for defrauding victims for $100,000

A Chicago rapper was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation for his role in a nationwide wire fraud scheme in which he defrauded his victims for more than $100,000, federal prosecutors said.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

Nationwide fraud scheme

What we know:

Terrence Bender, also known as "Blends" and "Dopeblends," had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts.

He was a rap artist and celebrity barber in the Chicago area, prosecutors said.

Bender, 32, and other defendants defrauded several businesses and people around the country by using unauthorized and stolen payment information to buy goods and services.

Among other things, they purchased a private jet chart flight, a villa rental in New York City, designer puppies from a pet boutique, and car insurance in Bender’s name, prosecutors said.

In total, Bender defrauded the victims out of $103,000 in losses.