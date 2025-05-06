Chicago Real ID rush: Long lines ahead of TSA deadline

The Brief Long lines are forming at Chicago's Real ID Super Center as the May 7 TSA deadline approaches for domestic travelers needing a Real ID. Many residents are waiting hours to apply, creating pressure on both the public and state workers. Officials are urging patience, noting that passports and other valid IDs can still be used and that Real ID cards are mailed, not issued on the spot.



The Real ID Super Center in downtown Chicago had a line at 4 a.m. It opened at about 7:20 a.m. and it’s been another busy day.

People who plan to fly soon are feeling the urgency and then there’s the Wednesday deadline, set by the Transportation Security Administration.

The deadline is causing a frenzy at Secretary of State facilities. People have waited as long as 4 hours in line at the Clark and Lake Streets Real ID Super Center.

Real ID is creating a real crunch for the public and for state employees processing record numbers of applications.

Margaret Mahdi said she felt pressured to get the Real ID because she will be flying soon.

"I’m going to New York to perform a show," Mahdi said.

Christian Smith said he waited about two hours to complete the process and needs Real ID for business travel,

"I’m headed to Detroit for work. That’s going to be sooner than I will actually get the ID so, TSA please be kind," Smith said.

TSA will start checking for Real ID Wednesday at the airports.

The people who need it are those flying domestically who don’t have a passport, global entry or military ID.

Authorities said there will be a grace period for travelers but they should expect delays at security checkpoints.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias asked the public not to panic.

"If folks can be patient and come in the next couple weeks or next couple months. Especially if you’re not getting on a plane, especially if you have a passport, that will make everyone’s life easier especially those who just want to renew a driver’s license or vehicle sticker because it’s crowding out other folks," Giannoulias said.

Those getting Real ID approved don’t get to walk out with a card. It is sent in the mail and that takes roughly one to two weeks.