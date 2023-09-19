Chicago offering reduced property taxes for flood-affected residents

While folks on the South Side are cleaning up after this weekend's flooding, people on the West Side of town are still dealing with flooding from two months ago.

A recent disaster declaration has now paved the way for the city to offer reduced property taxes.

FEMA toured Chicago’s West Side last month, seeing the basements that were full of water and sewage in early July. That prompted President Joe Biden to issue the disaster declaration. Now, Cook County residents affected by the flooding from June 29th to July 2nd can apply for property tax reassessments.

"The following criteria will be used in each evaluation that they submit: physical or structural damage to the foundation or walls, damage to the flooring in the living area, central heating and air conditioning units, electrical and plumbing systems, drywall, insulation, and mold problems as well," said George A. Cardenas, Chairman, Cook County Board of Review.

Reduction in value forms are due October 17th, the same day as assessment appeal applications.