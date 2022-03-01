Chicago removes 5 states and territories from COVID-19 travel advisory

For the second straight week, Chicago has removed states and territories from its weekly COVID-19 travel advisory.

As cases continue to decline across the county, five states and territories were eligible to be removed from the list, including the District of Columbia, Nebraska, Ohio, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The city said that an additional 13 states could be removed from the advisory next week if daily case rates remained below 15 per 100,000 residents.

In order to be removed from the city's travel advisory, a state or territory's daily case rate must remain below 15 for two consecutive weeks.

Prior to last week, when Maryland was removed from the list, the city's travel advisory had remained unchanged for seven straight weeks.

Since last week, the daily case rate for the U.S. dropped from 23.6 to 18.8. Illinois' daily cases rate climbed to 14.7 (13.5 last week) and Chicago's fell from 10.3 to 7.6, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

On Monday, both Illinois and Chicago partially lifted their indoor mask mandates. Chicago's top doctor, CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, reminded residents that they should continue to carry a mask if they plan to visit certain public locations.

"Though local jurisdictions may lift their mask and vaccination requirements, travelers should remember that masking requirements will continue for airports, airplanes, buses, trains, and public transportation," Arwady said in a statement. "Wherever you are though, please keep in mind that some people may choose or need to continue to wear masks. Whatever your choice, please be kind, and be considerate of others’ space. Be understanding of the health challenges and concerns others may have, as well as their choices."

City health officials encouraged unvaccinated residents who plan to travel to following advisory guidance and get tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on the list and quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.