Chicago residents sound off on new migrant shelter for single, adult men

As the number of migrants awaiting placement in temporary shelters climbs to nearly 3,800, city officials held another community meeting on Thursday night – this time, in West Town.

Residents there will soon have 200 new neighbors, and the shelter being established is solely for single, adult men. They’ll be housed in an empty building at 526 North Western Avenue.

The new shelter site only has two bathrooms and officials say it will need construction. But, it’s an ambitious plan given the timeline; the city could be moving migrants in as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 18.

"Do we know the criminal backgrounds on these people?" one community member asked.

"We are not keeping track of every single person that comes through, but those that have crossed through the border, through CBP, have been screened," a city official responded.

During the meeting at Chopin Elementary School, hosted by Alderman Gilbert Villegas, community members voiced both concern and support.

Those who want the city to pump the breaks are questioning safety.

"We have babies that go to that park every day and we rely on that park," one woman said of the nearby Smith Park.

"Why is this shelter focusing on single men at a location that is across the street from a liquor store and two blocks from a park?" asked another resident.

"We can’t assume because they’re single men they’re criminals," a city official said.

Others think the neighborhood has the capacity to do more.

"What are we doing to find additional shelters and locations within this ward?" asked one man.

Nurses across the city are also looking to help. They’ve been treating migrant families each and every day since buses started arriving to the city in August 2022.

This week, more than 13,000 nurses from 27 nations are convening in Chicago with a focus on supporting refugees fleeing international conflict in their home countries.

That, of course, includes migrants bused to Chicago.

Each year, the American Nurses Credentialing Center hosts the conference in a different city, and when they do, they choose a local organization that will benefit. This year, RefugeeOne has been chosen as the honorary charity. Links: https://www.nursingworld.org/ancc/ + https://www.refugeeone.org/

ANCC Vice President Rebecca Graystone says it is at the core of every nurse to want to help those who are at their most vulnerable.

"In actuality it doesn't matter where you practice as a nurse. Our ethical standards require and commit us to take care of the sick, the vulnerable, those that need us the most," said Graystone.

"So no matter what city, state or country that you're in, our profession has that calling. There's nothing quite like having someone who establishes that relationship with you, who cares for you, who cares about your wellbeing and has the science and education background to really be able to escort you – no matter where you are – in your receipt of care," she added.

Since 1982, RefugeeOne has provided services to refugees from around the globe as they resettle in Chicago.

"Therapeutic and wellness services to asylum seekers who are our clients now, we are working with some clients and trying to get them connected to all the resources we can," said Zachary Dmyterko, communication manager, RefugeeOne. "And of course we partner with the aldermen’s offices; they’re doing the brunt of the work, they’re really being amazing, and we want to give a shoutout to the partners doing the heavy lifting. We support them, we of course are doing our small part, but they are doing a lot more."

ANCC has launched a text-to-give campaign that will remain open through October 31, 2023. It seeks to raise $60,000, with donations to be shared between RefugeeOne and the American Nurses Foundation.

To support the mission, you can send a donation by texting 20222. Send "RN" to donate $10, text "CARE" to donate $25, or text "TOGETHER" to donate $50.