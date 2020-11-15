Chicago residents stockpiling essentials in face of new stay-at-home advisory

As residents in suburban Cook County and Chicago face down a stay-at-home advisory, some are stockpiling essentials again.

Toilet paper and paper towels were scarce at some stores as people prepared for another 30-day quarantine.

“If we can get through Thanksgiving, stay safe, maybe we can have Christmas, that’s all we can do," said Target shopper Amy Lovell.

On Sunday, the state of Illinois annouced 10,631 new COVID cases and an additional 72 deaths.

Hyde Park resident Brian Johnson said that his aunt, uncle and cousin died of coronavirus-related causes. His uncle clung to life for about 30 days before he died. Their family has cancel any plans for a big Thanksgiving dinner. Johnson is furious with people who defy COVID safety guidelines, calling the behavior "blatant ignorance and disrespect."

Chicago's stay-at-home advisory starts at 6 a.m. Monday, and says that you should stay home unless you have to attend to an essential activity, do not have any guests over, avoid non-essential travel and cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans.