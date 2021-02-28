Expand / Collapse search

Chicago residents, time to clean up those 'dibs' you left in the street to save your parking space

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Chicago
Chicagoans, it's time to clean up your dibs.

The weekend's warm weather has melted much of the snow.

Starting on Tuesday, Streets and Sanitation crews will begin clearing streets of chairs, cones, or any other thing you've used to hold your parking spot.

You can find out when your trash will be picked up by visiting 311.chicago.gov.

For those not in the know, "dibs" is a winter tradition in Chicago. It's when a Chicago resident spends hours clearing snow out from around their car, and they want to hold that cleared parking spot until they get back. "Dibs" place holders range from ratty old lawn chairs to plastic Christmas light-up statues to traffic cones and trash cans.

