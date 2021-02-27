Warmer weather brings lots of people out in Chicago

The warmer temperatures in Chicago and lowering COVID-19 levels brought lots of people out on Saturday.

There were thousands of people walking along Michigan Avenue, so many that it almost looked like a normal day - aside from the face masks.

At Millennium Park, crowds were checking out the Bean.

"People are just happy to not have 15 feet of snow in February," said Madelynn Reyes.

The Fulton Market area was also busy with diners and people walking around in T-shirts.

"Oh my god, this feels tropical," said Brady DearLove. "Feels like vacation for us Chicagoans."

Right now, about six percent of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated. And on March 10, mass vaccination tents will open outside the United Center, delivering up to 6,000 doses a day.

"I'm already in line to get vaccinated - I'm in 1c," said Marc Nievera, who was washing his car. "Just waiting my turn."