Chicago restaurant closes after 60+ years on Northwest Side: 'Heck of a run'

The Brief Gale Street Inn Chicago, a Northwest Side restaurant known for its ribs, has permanently closed after more than 60 years, citing staffing challenges and overwhelming customer demand. In a heartfelt farewell, the owners thanked staff, patrons, and the city, calling Chicago "the greatest food town on the planet."



A longtime staple on the city’s Northwest Side has officially closed its doors after more than six decades in business.

What we know:

The restaurant, located at 4914 N. Milwaukee Ave., posted the news on its social media and website on Thursday afternoon.

In a farewell message, the owners cited ongoing struggles with hiring and retaining staff, as well as challenges keeping up with customer demand.

What they're saying:

"With a sad but satisfied heart, we have closed our restaurant. Hiring and retaining quality staff has proven too tough for too long. We are tired of sucking, we have standards you know. But overworking our existing crew is not the answer. There are simply too many of you and not enough of us. Thank you to our current & past teams. Man what a run! Thank you to all of our guests for all of the years. To our vendors, thank you for delivering the goods, always. To the city of Chicago, we loved operating in the greatest food town on the planet. We will come up with a gift card plan and fill you in . There is no gracious way to close a retail business and we apologize for the inconveniences in advance.

We wish you all peace and love. Good Bye, GSI"

What's next:

On Wednesday, Gale Street Inn shared a goodbye video on Instagram, saying: "It’s been a heck of a run, Chicago. Thank you!"

By Thursday, the restaurant was officially closed.