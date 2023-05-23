Chicago restaurant embraces seaweed straws

In an effort to reduce plastic waste, several restaurants in Chicago have committed to implementing eco-friendly changes.

This week, Jose Andres restaurants will introduce seaweed straws as part of their sustainability initiatives.

The renowned restaurant group has partnered with a company called "Loliware" to transition from traditional plastic straws to straws made from seaweed resin. The innovative straws offer a similar texture and feel to plastic but have the advantage of being compostable within just 50 days.

The seaweed straws will first be introduced at Jose Andres restaurants in Chicago, but the ultimate goal is to expand the use of them to the group's other restaurants in Washington, D.C.