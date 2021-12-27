Chicago restaurant owners asking city to delay vaccine checks

Chicago restaurant owners are asking the city to delay the start of vaccine checks.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ordered restaurants to require proof of vaccination from customers starting Jan. 3.

The Chicago Restaurant Coalition is asking the mayor to push the start date back to Jan. 15.

They plan to deliver a letter to City Hall Monday afternoon.

Restaurant owners say they need more time to train staff and prepare for customers who may get angry over the new restrictions.