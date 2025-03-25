Chicago restaurants targeted in early morning break-ins, burglaries

The Brief Three restaurants in West Town were broken into early Tuesday morning, with burglars damaging front glass doors and stealing money from at least two locations. The first break-in happened around 3:03 a.m. on North Ashland Avenue, followed by two more along West Chicago Avenue minutes later. Police have not said if the incidents are connected, and no suspects have been identified.



Two restaurants were burglarized and another was broken into early Tuesday morning in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Chicago restaurant burglaries

What we know:

In each incident, the front glass door of the restaurant was damaged and officers searched the business but did not find any suspects. Money was stolen from at least two of the restaurants, police said.

The first restaurant was broken into around 3:03 a.m. in the 600 block of North Ashland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes later, two other restaurants were burglarized in the 1500 block of West Chicago Avenue.

What we don't know:

Area Three detectives are investigating each incident. Police have not said if they believe the break-ins were connected.

No details of the suspects have been given. It was not immediately clear how much money was taken from each business.