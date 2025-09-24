Chicago restaurants could become more dog friendly thanks to new proposed ordinance

The Brief Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) plans to introduce an ordinance allowing Chicago restaurants to opt into permitting dogs indoors, overturning the city’s current ban. The proposal includes rules such as one dog per person, leashes at all times, proof of rabies vaccination, clear signage, and health protocols. Supporters, including small business owners and the Illinois Restaurant Association, say the change could boost revenue and foot traffic for struggling restaurants.



A newly proposed Chicago ordinance could make more restaurants dog friendly.

What we know:

On Thursday, Ald. Timmy Kudsen (43rd Ward) says he will introduce an ordinance in City Council that, if passed, would overhaul Chicago's ban on dogs inside restaurants.

The proposed ordinance is not a mandate that forces all businesses to allow dogs inside, but an option designed to improve business in dog-friendly neighborhoods.

Participating businesses would need to have clear signage and agree to set health protocols.

This new ordinance would not affect the current safety guidelines for support animals.

If passed, restaurant patrons would be limited to one dog per person. All dogs must be on a leash at all times, and owners must have proof of rabies vaccinations.

What they're saying:

Knudsen said it is not his goal to allow dogs in fine dining establishments; however, small business owners have told him they are in favor of ending Chicago's restaurant ban.



"These businesses, for the most part, are on tight margins and the opportunity to market and bring in a customer base that's quite large in the city of Chicago can make a big productive change for a lot of these small businesses," Kudsen said. "When it comes down to it, this is a pro-business and pro-neighborhood ordinance that will provide increased purchases and foot traffic along our commercial corridors."

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia notes, "Before the pandemic, the restaurant industry was an industry of nickels and dimes. Now, it’s an industry of pennies and nickels. Ald. Knudsen’s Dog-Friendly Business Ordinance supports restaurants by giving them the option to open their doors to a potentially powerful customer base."