Chicago restaurants inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame

Two Chicago restaurants are celebrating after being inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The honorees were 35th Street Red Hots and Redhot Ranch on West Armitage Avenue. Together, they became the 151st hot dog hotspots to be inducted into the hall.

35th Street Red Hots, which opened 20 years ago near White Sox Park, has expanded to three locations citywide, with the other two in Lakeview and Bucktown.

The Hall of Fame, created in 2006, now includes some 150 vendors from across the country.

Vienna Beef chooses inductees based on the quality of their dogs and their commitment to the community.