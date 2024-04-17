Chicago River bridge lifts begin this weekend
CHICAGO - Bridge lifts along the Chicago River will resume this weekend, city officials announced Wednesday.
The bridge lifts will take place starting this Saturday to allow recreational boats to travel to and from their storage yards. A total of 27 bridges will be raised between South Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Each bridge is raised one at a time, a process that takes roughly 10 minutes and halts traffic until the bridge is lowered.
The spring bridge lift schedule is posted below:
- Saturday, April 20 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 24 at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, April 27 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, May 1 at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, May 4 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, May 8 at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, May 11 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, May 15 at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, May 18 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, May 22 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, June 1 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 5 at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, June 8 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 12 at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, June 15 at 8 a.m.
Click here for a full calendar of Chicago River bridge lifts.