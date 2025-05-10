'Chicago River Day' shows progress with less trash, more wildlife

The Brief More than 2,700 volunteers cleaned up 92 sites across the Chicago and Calumet rivers on Saturday. Organizers say river health is improving, with 80 fish species now living in the waterway. Wildlife sightings and smaller, windblown trash signal long-term progress.



Volunteers turned out by the thousands on Saturday to help clean up Chicago’s river system, marking the 33rd year of the annual "Chicago River Day."

What we know:

More than 2,700 people gathered at 92 locations along the Chicago and Calumet rivers to remove trash. The event, organized by Friends of the Chicago River, has grown significantly since its first cleanup in 1992, when only 25 volunteers showed up.

This year’s cleanup effort underscores how far the river system has come.

"There’s so much less garbage than there used to be," said Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River. "People used the river as a dumping ground. And instead, today, that's gone."

Frisbie said most of the large, intentional dumping is no longer an issue.

"What we’re seeing is food-related garbage and a lot of plastic," she said, estimating that 80% of the trash volunteers collect now is small, windblown plastic debris.

Big picture view:

The improving state of the river system is backed up by more than just less trash. Organizers noted the presence of 80 fish species now living in the river—an increase that signals healthier water.

Volunteers also reported seeing beavers, turtles, and even river otters along the banks, all signs that the river is supporting more diverse wildlife.